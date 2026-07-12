Man United, Liverpool target Wolves midfielder João Gomes as Atlético move stalls

Manchester United have reportedly ended their €40 million pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Éderson and redirected their attention to Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes, according to Globo. Liverpool have also made contact over the Brazil international as a proposed move to Atlético Madrid has stalled. Wolves are understood to value Gomes at around €60 million, and both Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation as they consider a summer transfer.

Chelsea have renewed contact with representatives of Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe as they search for attacking reinforcements, Il Resto del Carlino reports. No formal offer has been submitted and Bologna are keen to keep Rowe, who is one of several wide players Chelsea are weighing alongside West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville and Sporting CP’s Francisco Trincão.

Paris Saint-Germain are exploring Ferran Torres as a potential replacement if Bradley Barcola departs, L’Equipe reports. PSG have been linked with a €130 million bid for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, but Torres would be a considerably cheaper option and is reportedly open to leaving Barcelona after the arrival of Anthony Gordon. L’Equipe adds that Barcola could seek more playing time with a move to Arsenal or Liverpool.

Everton have registered interest in Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy, according to TalkSPORT. Murphy, 31, is entering the final year of his contract at St James’ Park and could be allowed to leave as Newcastle reshape their squad; TalkSPORT says no formal approach has yet been made and he is among several attacking options being considered by David Moyes. Meanwhile, Sky Germany reports Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas is back on Borussia Dortmund’s radar. Genk are seeking about €35 million for the 18-year-old, who provided 11 assists in 34 league games, and new Dortmund sporting director Ole Book is said to be determined to sign him.

ESPN sources say Chelsea are demanding €50 million for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho after he did not report for preseason; the club and player are prioritizing a permanent exit and working through options rather than beginning training under new head coach Xabi Alonso. Other reported developments include Chelsea and Brighton tracking Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor (Ekrem Konur); Roma forward Matías Soulé linked with Sunderland and Fulham for €35 million (Corriere dello Sport); Hull City set to bid for Elliot Stroud (TalkSPORT); Ajax opening talks for Marcos Leonardo (Fabrizio Romano); a deal for Francisco Trincão to Al Ahli (Fabrizio Romano); West Ham and Coventry monitoring Patrick Berg (TEAMtalk); and Fulham agreeing terms to sign Celtic youngster Erskine Rennie for around £100,000 (Sk).