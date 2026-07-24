Man United make enquiry for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni

Manchester United have made an enquiry over a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, The Sun reports. The contact comes as United continue to assess options in midfield ahead of the new season.

José Mourinho is reportedly willing to sanction the France international’s departure if the transfer helps finance a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri, with sources telling ESPN that the Spain captain remains a target at the Bernabéu.

United are in the market for a defensive midfielder following Casemiro’s exit and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury, and Tchouaméni is being viewed as a potential fit because of his age, experience and availability, according to the reports.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, Fabrizio Romano writes. The Gunners are preparing an official bid of around £70 million, although Newcastle are expected to reject that initial proposal as they remain reluctant to lose a key player. Arsenal believe negotiations can continue, with manager Mikel Arteta said to be pressing for reinforcements in midfield.

The developments underline active summer business among Premier League clubs as teams look to reshape midfields ahead of the campaign, with multiple high-profile targets and reported offers circulating in the transfer market.