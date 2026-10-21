Man United monitor Crystal Palace duo Ismaïla Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United are monitoring Crystal Palace forwards Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk reports both players face uncertain contract situations: Mateta’s deal runs until 2027, while Sarr is contracted through 2029 but is weighing a new offer from Palace amid outside interest.

The club are also planning to recruit a left back next summer, with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall and Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert being scouted, iNews reports.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have joined the race for Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi after the 22-year-old’s Champions League hat trick against Inter Milan, The Sun reports, and are in the final stages of negotiating a long-term contract with midfielder Declan Rice, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez is reported by The Daily Mail to be set to leave the club at the end of the season; the report notes he criticised the club hierarchy last week and later apologised.

Other transfer notes include Barcelona ruling out a January exit for youngster Xavi Espart after extending his contract through 2030, per TEAMtalk, and reports that Tottenham right back Pedro Porro would “seriously consider” a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid despite signing an extension until 2031, according to Football Insider.