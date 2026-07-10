Man United, Newcastle register interest in Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams

Manchester United and Newcastle United have both registered interest in Nottingham Forest full back Neco Williams, reports the BBC. Forest are hoping to fend off suitors by offering the 25-year-old Wales international an improved contract at The City Ground.

Williams featured in 37 of Nottingham Forest’s 38 Premier League matches last season and showed versatility by playing on both sides of the defence.

Arsenal are reported by The Sun to be advancing a bid for Club Brugge attacker Christos Tzolis, identifying the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Besiktas-linked Leandro Trossard. The Sun says Arsenal are closing on an agreement worth about £35 million; Tzolis previously spent the 2021-22 season with Norwich City. That pursuit is not expected to affect Arsenal’s interest in Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who remains a priority, according to the report.

Manchester United are also said to be targeting AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné, TEAMtalk reports. The 25-year-old is viewed as a preferred option for manager Michael Carrick’s squad over Eduardo Camavinga, and a bid of roughly £50 million is believed to be necessary. TEAMtalk adds there could be competition from Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City after Koné’s representatives contacted a number of clubs.

Football Insider reports Liverpool and Arsenal remain in talks with Lille over midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. Both clubs have told Lille they would be willing to include a one-season loan-back clause in any deal, though a transfer for the 18-year-old Morocco international is still expected to require an offer close to £100 million. Liverpool see Bouaddi as a potential replacement for Inter-linked Curtis Jones, the report adds.

The Daily Mail says Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City are among clubs interested in free-agent centre back Elijah Upson. The 18-year-old, son of former Premier League defender Matthew Upson, recently left Tottenham Hotspur after turning down a professional contract following an 11-year spell; Everton, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco are also reported to be tracking him.