Man United rally, Como dazzling and a Champions League scoring surge

Champions League matches have become noticeably higher scoring this season, according to UCL talking points. Teams averaged 1.63 goals per game in the 2024-25 league phase and 1.69 in 2025-26; through four matchdays this year the average is 2.02. On one midweek, six of nine matches featured at least five combined goals, including three 3-2 results — Fenerbahce over Liverpool, Manchester City at RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at AEK Athens.

Como provided the season’s most eye-popping scoreline, routing Lens 9-1 in their first Champions League campaign. The Italian side have scored 19 goals in their first four matches and have won three, prompting the question posed in the UCL piece: are Como the real deal?

Domestic scoring rates are up across much of Europe, with the source noting year-to-year increases of 7.8% in Ligue 1, 8.0% in the Bundesliga, 10.0% in LaLiga, 20.1% in the Eredivisie and 23.9% in Serie A. Most of the uptick has come from open play, while Premier League scoring is down about 2% so far this season.

Manchester United provided one of the more dramatic narratives of the week. At Old Trafford the home side produced a dismal first 45 minutes against Roma, while fans protested by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch amid frustration over administrative issues and a nine-match winless run. United were 2-0 down before earning a penalty, missing the initial spot kick and then converting after a VAR review. They later rallied to draw level, take the lead and hold on for the victory.

Roma have led in all four of their Champions League matches but have just four points to show for it, according to the source. The Italian club has surrendered late leads more than once, including blowing a one-goal lead at Fenerbahce and two separate two-goal leads in defeats to Manchester United and Real Madrid. United’s win kept their winless streak from reaching double digits and, the source notes, reshaped perceptions of Michael Carrick’s tenure; the club faces Aston Villa at Old Trafford this Sunday.