Man United sack Michael Carrick after worst-ever league start

Manchester United have dismissed Michael Carrick as head coach after the club slipped into the Premier League relegation zone. The move follows a run of form that left United 18th in the table, with just one league win in their last 10 matches.

United’s sequence of one win, five draws and four defeats marked the club’s worst-ever start to a league season. A late rescue in a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford against Aston Villa at the weekend and a midweek 3-2 Champions League victory over Roma — recovered from 2-0 down — were insufficient to preserve Carrick’s position.

The club confirmed the decision after the latest results left them inside the relegation places. The draw with Aston Villa and the win against Roma were cited in assessing the team’s recent performances, but the overall sequence of results ultimately prompted the change.

Mauricio Pochettino is the favored candidate to replace Carrick, according to the club’s assessment of potential successors. United’s hierarchy — led by co-chairman Joel Glazer, minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox — will evaluate options in the coming days.

The club and its decision-makers are expected to continue discussions about the managerial vacancy as they plan the next steps. Follow along for the latest reaction to the news.