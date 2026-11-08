Man United scouting Rennes left-back Mahamadou Nagida, sources say

Manchester United have been scouting Rennes left-back Mahamadou Nagida as a potential January option, according to TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old Cameroon international has risen through Rennes’ academy to become a regular starter, featuring 13 times across all competitions this season with one goal and two assists.

Nagida is one of several left-back names on United’s shortlist, with Alejandro Balde, David Raum, Joaquin Seys, Adrien Truffert and Jorge Salinas also under consideration, TEAMtalk reports.

Liverpool are weighing up Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as a long-term option, Football Insider reports. The 24-year-old has been a regular for the Seagulls and is attracting attention amid uncertainty over Alisson Becker’s long-term future at Anfield, with Alisson’s contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona have shown interest in Eintracht Frankfurt teenage forward Niko Iličević, according to Sport. Iličević became the joint-youngest player in Bundesliga history when he made a late substitute appearance against Hamburg on Nov. 1, the day after his 16th birthday, and is a Germany under-17 international. Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the youngster.

Other reported targets include Leicester City midfielder Louis Page, who remains of interest to Manchester United after a failed summer move; the 18-year-old has made 12 League One appearances this season, per TEAMtalk. Como and Juventus are said to be monitoring Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu amid contract uncertainty, according to Tuttosport. Liverpool and Barcelona are following Chelsea defender Levi Colwill as he approaches the final two years of his contract, Caught Offside reports, while Arsenal are among clubs tracking Club Brugge forward Carlos Forbs, per Ekrem Konur.

Additional reports include Rayan Aït-Nouri possibly leaving Manchester City in January (Football Insider), Liverpool monitoring Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Wael Mohya (TEAMtalk), Leeds planning to retain Jaka Bijol despite limited minutes (Football Insider), Boubacar Kamara being tracked by Chelsea, Inter and Al-Hilal (Ekrem Konur), and Napoli keeping an eye on Monza striker Gustavo Varela (Gazzetta dello Sport).