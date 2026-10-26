Man United target Branthwaite as part of defensive overhaul

Manchester United are planning a significant defensive rebuild and have identified Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite as a primary target, according to Football Insider. The club has remained interested since a reported £45 million bid was rejected in 2024 and is considered among the frontrunners for the 24-year-old.

Liverpool are also believed to be tracking Branthwaite, and Everton could be reluctant to sell him to a local rival, Football Insider reports.

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Manchester United teenager J.J. Gabriel, according to Diario AS. The 16-year-old remains the subject of ongoing discussions between his representatives and interested clubs, with Real Madrid reported to be the favourites.

Brighton are confident Real Madrid hold no future buy-back or clause on midfielder Chema Andrés, TEAMtalk reports. The 21-year-old, who spent his youth career at Real Madrid and had a one-year spell at VfB Stuttgart, moved to Brighton last summer for a reported £15 million; he has previously said it would be an “honor” to return to the Bernabéu.

Chelsea and Manchester City have both shown interest in Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, according to TEAMtalk. Scouts reportedly attended the match in which Tresoldi scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Sint-Truidense; he has 12 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions. City are said to view him as a potential long-term Erling Haaland successor, while Chelsea see him as a backup option for João Pedro.

Inter Milan are in contract talks with wing back Federico Dimarco, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. An agreement has reportedly been reached on a two-year extension through the summer of 2028, but negotiations remain stalled over wages, with the club unwilling to meet Dimarco’s reported demand of €7.5 million per season.