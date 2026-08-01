Man United to face Atlético Madrid in Sweden — kickoff, TV and team news

Manchester United will continue their preseason when they meet Atlético Madrid on Saturday at the Strawberry Arena in Solna, Sweden. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. IST, 11 p.m. AEST) as the Red Devils prepare for the 2026/27 Premier League season.

This will be the third friendly of Manchester United’s summer schedule under Michael Carrick. United have opened their preseason with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham and a 5-0 victory over Rosenborg. United finished third in the Premier League last season after Carrick took charge midway through the campaign following the January dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

Atlético Madrid have played one preseason match so far, beating Getafe 4-1. New signing Morten Hjulmand featured in that training-ground match and could see further minutes against Manchester United. Another summer arrival, Kang-in Lee, joined from Paris Saint-Germain for a €40 million fee but has not yet played in preseason action.

One player not expected to appear is Julián Álvarez, whose future is described as uncertain; Barcelona are reported to be interested in the Argentina striker. Manchester United will announce the squad travelling to Sweden on Friday, according to the club.

Broadcast information for the friendly follows United’s usual preseason arrangements. Like the club’s other warm-up matches, this clash will be shown on MUTV. The fixture offers both sides an opportunity to assess personnel and form ahead of the upcoming season.