Man United unveil royal blue 2026-27 away kit after Stormzy leak

Manchester United officially revealed their away kit for the 2026-27 season a day after effectively leaking the design in a stunt involving British rapper Stormzy. An image circulated on social media of Stormzy wearing an unreleased blue United jersey while in the stands at MetLife Stadium during the World Cup final, leading many supporters to identify it as the new away shirt.

The club confirmed the full unveiling the following day, saying the new jersey revisits one of Manchester United’s most iconic away looks and presents it through a contemporary lens. The design is described as crisp and retro-tinged, intentionally referencing past blue third shirts.

The 2026-27 kit draws a direct line to the royal blue third shirts United frequently wore in the late 1980s. The club pointed to later blue-and-red third kits from 2005-07 and 2014-15 as notable precedents for the colour scheme and styling cues.

Details on the new shirt include a wave effect woven into the material, intended as a visual reference to the River Irwell near Old Trafford. The design is finished with tricolour trim and the classic Adidas trefoil.

The rollout combined a high-profile public moment with a formal confirmation from the club, leaving supporters and observers to compare the new release with United’s previous blue away identities from the past four decades.