Man United youngster JJ Gabriel renews talks with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have held fresh discussions with representatives of Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel, according to Sky Germany. The Bundesliga club has not submitted an offer, the report says, because it has not received a firm commitment from the 16-year-old and fears he may prefer a move to Spain.

A January switch for Gabriel is planned, Sky Germany adds, but Manchester United want to retain the teenager. Gabriel has not trained with United since walking out on the club ahead of their Carabao Cup tie with Brighton on Sept. 16, the report states.

Liverpool are weighing a January approach for Fulham midfielder Josh King, Football Insider reports. The 19-year-old has attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona after an impressive start to the season; Fulham are reluctant to lose him and he is under contract at Craven Cottage until June 2029.

Bayern have also renewed their interest in Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo and could consider a January move, beIN Sports reports. The 28-year-old remains part of Hansi Flick’s plans but faces competition from Fermín López for playing time; Barcelona could listen to offers around €90 million, and Olmo is under contract until 2030, with several Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

Nottingham Forest would demand an exceptional offer to consider selling centre-back Murillo in January amid reported interest from Manchester United, TEAMtalk reports. The Brazilian is also admired by Liverpool and Chelsea, but Forest regard a midseason departure as unlikely after the player signed a new contract until 2030.

TEAMtalk adds that Real Madrid and Barcelona could try to tempt Bayern winger Michael Olise away from Germany, though the France international has little interest in returning to the Premier League and is settled in Germany. Bayern are prepared to offer a substantial pay rise and both Spanish clubs have informed his representatives of their interest, while Olise remains open to discussing a new contract.