Michael Carrick failed to spark a turnaround as Manchester United slumped to a 3-0 home defeat by AFC Bournemouth, a result that left the club 16th in the Premier League and one point above the relegation zone, according to the report.

The loss followed a 4-1 defeat to Como in the UEFA Champions League. Carrick spent the opening minutes of his post-match news conference urging the squad to respond and dropped captain Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder’s comments about the game plan in Italy, the report states.

United conceded three goals from basic errors. Ayden Heaven gave the ball away and then committed a two-footed lunge that led to a free kick and Rayan headed in at the back post. Leny Yoro later slipped while on the ball, allowing Adrien Truffert to set up Marcus Tavernier, and Senne Lammens was caught out of position for Bournemouth’s third as Evanilson finished into an empty net, according to the report.

Fans expressed their discontent at Old Trafford. Carrick was applauded by supporters in the Stretford End as he left the pitch but the applause turned to boos when players followed; the report adds that some Bournemouth supporters chanted “you’re going down with the City.” Attentions were also directed at owners the Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and director of football Jason Wilcox during the contest.

United have recorded just one league win this season and face upcoming fixtures against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool, fixtures the report describes as daunting. Carrick acknowledged the uncertain situation after the match, saying, “I totally understand the situation. I am not expecting anything, I’m carrying on as normal. I love this place. I’ll always carry on doing what I think is the best for the football club.”

The report notes this was the third time in four seasons United have lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth under three different permanent managers — Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim and now Carrick — and that names such as Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte have been mentioned in connection with the managerial vacancy.