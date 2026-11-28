Manchester United’s season is deep in peril after a 4-0 home defeat to Brentford left the club 19th in the Premier League, and potentially rock bottom if Crystal Palace beat Hull City, according to the report.

The loss at Old Trafford marked Brentford’s first victory there since 1937. United have now gone 14 games without a clean sheet and have conceded the first goal in eight consecutive matches, the report said. In eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions they have trailed by at least 2-0, and they have conceded two or more goals in each of their last seven Premier League halves, a run stretching back to the second half against Chelsea.

The fixture list offers a narrow window for recovery. United’s next six league opponents include Newcastle, Coventry, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland — all from the bottom half — and, according to the report, five of the bottom eight will be faced before the end of December, with Coventry, Forest and Sunderland coming to Old Trafford. If that sequence does not go well, the club risks being cut adrift.

Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge for just over a week and has seen both of his league games end in 4-0 defeats; the Liverpool result was affected by Leny Yoro’s red card, the report noted. Pochettino said, “We need to know our reality… Okay, we are Manchester United, but you cannot win only with the badge and with the history.” He also warned that the squad must be matched and improved across all areas.

The manager has begun discussing the January transfer window but faces constraints: the club’s financial position means little spending power unless funds are brought forward from next summer, and the report added that January is a difficult market in which “desperate clubs very rarely win.” Positions mentioned as needs include a striker, a center back and a full back. For now, Pochettino must steady the team and lift the players ahead of the trip to Newcastle on Wednesday, according to the report.