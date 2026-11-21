The final international break of 2026 has ended and club soccer resumes across Europe, with the Premier League kicking off the weekend slate. Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City open Saturday’s action at home against Fulham as they seek to end a three-game league losing run, according to the day’s fixtures.

That early kickoff leads into a broader Premier League program. Later on Saturday a full slate of matches will take place simultaneously, including Chelsea facing Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur welcoming Ipswich Town, according to the schedule.

The standout fixture of the day pits Newcastle United against the league leaders and defending champions Arsenal. That match has been designated the match of the day in the published lineup of fixtures.

There is also significant action elsewhere on the continent. In the Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach host Borussia Dortmund. Serie A leaders Lazio are scheduled to face Lecce, while Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to meet Nice, according to the weekend’s listings.

Supporters and followers can monitor results and coverage across the various competitions as Saturday’s fixtures unfold. All matches mentioned are part of the weekend program as listed in the day’s fixtures.