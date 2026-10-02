Manchester United and Chelsea show interest in Benfica’s Tomás Araújo

Manchester United and Chelsea are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Benfica defender Tomás Araújo, according to TEAMTalk. The 24-year-old, capable of playing centre back and right-back, recently signed a contract extension with Benfica through 2031, a move that makes a January exit unlikely.

Benfica inserted a release clause of about £68 million in Araújo’s deal, a figure that could still attract suitors, TEAMTalk adds. Any club prepared to meet that valuation would be able to pursue a transfer despite the extended contract.

Free agent Jadon Sancho is reported to be prepared to wait until January before committing to a new club if the right offer does not arrive sooner, TEAMtalk reports. The 26-year-old left Manchester United at the end of his contract in the summer and has been linked with multiple teams, but nothing has been advanced on his next destination.

In Italy, Tuttosport reports Juventus are planning a wide-ranging rebuild and have compiled a list of potential targets. Names linked with the Bianconeri include goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Oumar Solet, RB Leipzig’s David Raum, Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, midfielders Stanislav Lobotka and Mateo Kovacic, Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz and Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Reports in Sport say João Félix is keen to return to Barcelona when his Al Nassr contract expires next year, with the 27-year-old aiming to return to Champions League football after a resurgence in Saudi Arabia. Félix previously spent a season on loan at Barcelona, making 44 appearances with 10 goals and six assists during that spell.

La Gazzetta reports Juventus have declared Kenan Yildiz and Kerim Alajbegovic “untouchable” as they build for the future. Yildiz, 21, is expected to be out until December with an injury, while 19-year-old Alajbegovic joined Juventus ahead of interest from Bayer Leverkusen. Other links include Inter Milan tracking Leeds defender Tarik Muharemovic, Arsenal and PSG showing interest in Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi, and Manchester United preparing to open talks with Luke Shaw over a contract extension, according to TeamTalk and Ekrem Konur.