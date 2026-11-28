Mauricio Pochettino experienced his first match at Old Trafford in his third game as Manchester United manager when Brentford visited on Saturday, a fixture that ended in a 4-0 defeat. The result was Brentford’s first win at Old Trafford since February 1937.

The four goals in that match left United with 40 conceded this season in all competitions after 18 matches — 12 in the Premier League, five in European competition and one in the Carabao Cup, when they lost 3-2 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion — an average of 2.22 goals allowed per game, according to ESPN.

No other club in Europe’s top five leagues has let in as many goals this term. In Italy, Sassuolo have conceded 32 goals across 12 Serie A matches and two Coppa Italia ties. In Spain, Getafe have shipped 34 goals in 20 matches across LaLiga and the UEFA Conference League; that total matches Crystal Palace as the next worst in the Premier League.

In Germany, Union Berlin had conceded 35 goals in 13 matches following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Mainz, producing a higher goals-against rate of 2.69 per game than United, even if their overall total remains lower. In France, Lens had allowed 35 goals in 18 games going into their Ligue 1 match at Angers; earlier this month Lens suffered a 9-1 home defeat against Como in the Champions League, according to ESPN’s report.

ESPN Global Soccer Research contributed to this report.