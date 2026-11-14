Manchester United monitor Nico Paz as winter window talk intensifies

Manchester United are monitoring Como midfielder Nico Paz ahead of a potential move next summer, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old had been on United’s radar before scoring twice and providing an assist against them in the UEFA Champions League last month, and Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival as manager could aid any pursuit. The Sun also reports Real Madrid retain an €80 million option to re-sign Paz in 2027.

The Telegraph reports Pochettino is expected to receive backing in the January window, with Manchester United likely to target defensive reinforcements and a striker.

Chelsea are weighing a January approach for Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, TEAMtalk says. Barcelona are open to the 28-year-old’s departure as they look to raise funds, and Koundé — despite reported interest from Saudi Arabia — would favour staying in Europe, with the Premier League and a move to London understood to appeal, according to TEAMtalk.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have both scouted Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch, Christian Falk reports. The 20-year-old has played at centre back and right back and has earned a place in Germany’s squad; Falk adds a transfer to England may not be his immediate next step. Sport reports Real Madrid are tracking Atlético Mineiro centre back Vitão, with Brighton and Everton also interested. Brighton are expected to make a formal approach in January, and a proposed €14 million offer would fall short of the €20 million overseas release clause.

Sky Germany says Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to extend attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza’s contract until 2031, in a deal that would reportedly remove any release clause and raise his gross annual salary from about €2.5 million to roughly €4 million plus bonuses. Other reported links include Bayern and Leverkusen interest in Brajan Gruda (TEAMtalk), major clubs monitoring Brighton’s Maxim De Cuyper (TEAMtalk), Napoli’s conditional interest in Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens (Tuttomercato), Juventus eyeing Gianluca Scamacca (Tuttomercato), Bayern not pursuing Martín Zubamendi (Christian Falk), Ghanaian teen Latif Issman joining Real Madrid in 2027 from Logroñés (Fabrizio Romano), and Roberto Martínez being considered for the vacant Saudi Arabia role.