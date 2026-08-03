Manga penalty sends Cameroon into WAFCON quarters; Cape Verde eliminated

Marie Ngah Manga converted a first-half penalty as Cameroon beat Ghana 1-0 in Casablanca to take control of Group D and become the first team to qualify for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals. The win put Cameroon on six points and confirmed them as Group D winners, while Ghana’s upcoming meeting with Mali in Casablanca will decide the second spot; a draw would be sufficient for the Black Queens because of their superior goal difference.

Ngah Manga’s 19th-minute spot kick, her third goal of the tournament, was rolled calmly past goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan after Bénédicte Simon was penalised for handling in the box. Ghana had more of the ball but were unable to find an equaliser, with Doris Boaduwaa firing a decent chance tamely at Cameroon’s keeper Michaely Bihina in the 27th minute.

Overall the game was cagey, although both sides fashioned opportunities. Cameroon captain Colette Ndzana nearly doubled the lead when a corner cleared the bar just after the half-hour mark, and Evelyn Badu’s close-range effort was straight at Bihina after a scuffed attempt from Chantelle Boye Hlorkah fell to her with about 30 minutes remaining.

At the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Mali defeated debutants Cape Verde 3-2, condemning the islanders to become the first team officially eliminated from the competition. The fixture was a rematch of the qualifiers, when Cape Verde had secured their first-ever WAFCON berth; this time Mali prevailed.

Oumou Kone opened the scoring for Mali in the 29th minute following a sharp one-two with Aïssata Traoré. Evy Pereira levelled seven minutes later with Cape Verde’s first-ever WAFCON goal, celebrating by removing a corner flag. After the break Fatoumata Niakaté restored Mali’s lead in the 50th minute following an extended VAR check; replays showed Cape Verde captain Varsenia da Luz was playing on Niakaté and the goal stood. Fatoumata Diarra, the 40-year-old, added a third 11 minutes from time after a through pass from Orokia Sissoko. Alivia Kelly pulled one back in the 88th minute with a backward header from a Sasha Whanon corner, but Cape Verde could not find a late equaliser across eight minutes of stoppage time.

Player of the Match Aïssata Traoré told CAF after the victory, “We are so happy for [the win]. We did it together, we can just enjoy the victory and keep going. We can do everything, we keep going…and let’s win the trophy.”