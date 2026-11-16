Manila Digger aim to extend PFL breakthrough in ASEAN Club Championship

In three years Manila Digger have risen from PFL newcomers to national champions and will make their first appearance in the ASEAN Club Championship, officially the Shopee Cup. The club opens its Group A campaign on Wednesday against Indonesia’s Borneo. Group rivals also include defending two-time champions Buriram United, Ratchaburi, BG Tampines Rovers, Kuching City and Công An Hồ Chí Minh City.

Since entering the Philippines Football League in 2024, Manila Digger’s ascent has been steady. A third-place finish in their debut season was followed by a runners-up slot in 2025 and the club secured its maiden league title earlier this year. They booked a place in the Shopee Cup group stage by beating Brunei’s Kasuka 9-2 on aggregate in qualifying playoffs.

The side has carried momentum into other competitions as well, progressing to the knockout stages of the AFC Challenge League and beginning the domestic season with six consecutive victories to reach the top of the PFL standings.

Head coach Joan Esteva, who joined during the offseason, stressed the difficulty of maintaining success. “One of the most difficult things is to continue winning when you have success,” he said, adding that the team’s objectives are to “continue competing and to try to win the league title again, and as well to show an identity and a way to play that our fans and Philippine football can recognize as ours.” Esteva wants an aggressive, attacking and dominant style and views continental assignments as a chance to test his squad against stronger opposition.

Midfielder Troy Limbo, a 27-year-old from Cagayan de Oro who has played in the PFL since 2020, described winning the league as a milestone after previous near-misses. “I think it’s one of the best feelings,” he said of finally lifting the title. Limbo said representing the country through club competition carries weight and expressed hopes that performing in the Shopee Cup could help him earn another national-team opportunity and open doors to playing abroad.