Manila Digger fell 1-0 to Borneo at Segiri Stadium on Wednesday in their first ASEAN Club Championship group-stage match, but the Philippines Football League champions showed they can compete with established Southeast Asian clubs. Substitute Asgal Habib scored the winner in the 79th minute after Edward Ndecky was sent off earlier in the second half.

The visitors kept the hosts at bay for much of the contest and created chances through Dylan De Bruycker, Troy Limbo and Saikou Ceesay. Goalkeeper Omar Njie produced key saves to prevent a wider margin as Manila Digger found ways to break Borneo’s press.

Manila Digger were reduced to ten men in the 63rd minute following Ndecky’s dismissal, but continued to press for an equalizer. “Of course, when we were one man less, we suffered. But even after they scored, we pushed them until the end, winning corners, getting shots and creating finishing opportunities,” said coach Joan Esteva.

Esteva highlighted the balance of the first half and his side’s ability to handle the opponent’s pressure. “We competed against a strong team,” he said. “In the first half, possession was 51%-49%, and we had options. We were able to overcome their press at times.” He added that without the red card the team could have fought for a better result.

Manila Digger enter the matchday with strong recent form, having won ten matches in all competitions — including six straight league victories — and suffering just one defeat this season. The club reached the group stage after defeating Kasuka of Brunei Darussalam in the qualifying playoff. There are five group matches remaining against a field that includes Buriram United, Ratchaburi, BG Tampines Rovers, Kuching City and Công An Hồ Chí Minh City.