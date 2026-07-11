Manner of France defeat clouds Morocco’s World Cup positives

Morocco’s 2-0 loss to France in Boston on Thursday dimmed some of the sheen from another historic World Cup run, but the Atlas Lions still leave with notable achievements. They became the first African nation to reach a second quarterfinal at the tournament, doing so consecutively after their run to the semifinals in 2022, and produced a memorable performance against Brazil that included a gripping first half.

The North Africans also secured a late equaliser and a shootout victory over the Netherlands, while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou again drew praise, putting him firmly in the debate around Africa’s greatest ever keepers. Ismael Saibari emerged as a star in time for a big-money move to Bayern Munich, and Morocco climbed to sixth in the FIFA World Rankings, an unprecedented high for the country with only Nigeria having reached a higher position in 1994.

Mohamed Ouahbi, appointed after the Africa Cup of Nations in place of long-term coach Walid Regragui, received positive reviews for his behaviour and tactical approach. The 49-year-old introduced a more proactive style of play that impressed observers during the tournament.

Despite those positives, the manner of elimination and an uninspired showing in the Last 16 win over Canada left a bitter taste, prompting questions about whether Morocco have regressed since 2022. France entered the match as tournament favourites, a superbly balanced team with a star-studded attack capable of posing major problems for any opponent at this World Cup.

Injuries played a significant role. Morocco lost centreback Nayef Aguerd before the tournament and Abde Ezzalzouli, while Chadi Riad was not fit to partner Issa Diop in central defence. Saibari suffered a hamstring injury 22 minutes into the Canada game, removing Morocco’s most in-form player and chief goal threat and depriving the team of the profile that helped unlock Ouahbi’s striker-less system.

Saibari’s spatial awareness — pulling wide to create space for players such as Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi or dropping into midfield to support play — had been an important feature early on. Without him, Bilal El Khannouss was unable to provide the same attacking value. “Ismael had a lot of confidence. It was very important for us, so it was not easy [to be without him],” goalkeeper Munir Mohand told ESPN.