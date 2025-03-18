March Madness 2025: First Four

First Four Recap – March 18, 2025

The 2025 NCAA Tournament officially tipped off with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, featuring four high-stakes matchups that delivered excitement, drama, and the first eliminations of March Madness. Teams battled not just for pride but for a spot in the coveted Round of 64.

Game Results & Highlights

🏀 Xavier 72, Texas 66

Xavier overcame a slow start to beat Texas, led by Desmond Claude’s 19 points and 7 rebounds. Texas struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 24%, while Xavier’s defense forced 14 turnovers in a dominant second half.

🏀 Arizona State 80, Colorado State 77 (OT)

This overtime thriller saw ASU’s Frankie Collins hit a deep three with 4 seconds left to seal the win. He finished with 24 points and 6 assists, while CSU’s Isaiah Stevens had 21 points in the loss.

🏀 Indiana State 68, Virginia 61

The Sycamores stunned Virginia behind a 20-point performance from Robbie Avila, pulling away late as Virginia’s offense stalled. Indiana State shot 50% from the field and out-rebounded the Cavaliers 34-27.

🏀 Drake 73, VCU 70

Drake held off a late rally from VCU with Tucker DeVries scoring 22 points and going 6-of-7 from the free throw line in the final minutes. It was a tough, physical contest with both teams shooting under 40%.

Takeaways

Arizona State and Drake advance as lower seeds , keeping Cinderella hopes alive.

Xavier showed poise and experience , coming back strong in the second half.

Indiana State’s win over Virginia marks the first big surprise of the tournament .

Guard play and clutch shooting were decisive across the board.

Next Up

These winners advance to the Round of 64, where they’ll face top seeds looking to avoid early upsets. With momentum on their side, keep an eye on Arizona State and Drake to cause further disruption in the bracket.

