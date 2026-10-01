Mariota leans on soccer roots as Commanders head to Tottenham

Marcus Mariota’s first sport as a child was soccer, and the Washington Commanders quarterback said that background continues to help him as he prepares to play Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There is a strong chance Mariota will start in place of Jayden Daniels, who was limited in practice Wednesday with a dislocated left elbow.

If Mariota does start, it would mark his third NFL start in an iconic soccer venue. He previously started at Wembley in 2019 and at the Bernabeu last season. Mariota lost at Wembley while with the Tennessee Titans on a failed two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers and fell to the Miami Dolphins in overtime at Madrid last season.

“I grew up being around the game,” Mariota said, calling appearances at Wembley, Madrid and now Tottenham “really cool.” When asked about his favorite Spurs player, he named former striker Harry Kane, who left Tottenham for Bayern Munich in 2023.

Mariota credited soccer with sharpening fundamentals that translate to quarterback play, pointing to spatial awareness and footwork. “As you play soccer — fútbol — like, you had to know the next move before the ball came to you,” he said. He added that the game helped with drops and the varied footwork required in the pocket, whether taking five- or seven-step drops or operating out of pistol or shotgun.

The Commanders (1-2) will also travel with Mariota coming off a strong performance in a 33-31 win over Seattle, when he threw for 176 yards and three touchdown passes. Mariota said he encourages his two children to play soccer because of the sport’s fundamentals. His brother, Matt Mariota, remains a devoted Premier League follower and played some college football in England at Leeds Carnegie; his team is Liverpool.