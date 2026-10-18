Mark Gastineau Urges Rookie David Bailey to Celebrate After Sacks

Mark Gastineau, the former New York Jets pass rusher, said he was surprised that rookie David Bailey reacted nonchalantly after each of Bailey’s three sacks against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN.

When Gastineau sacked a quarterback he often celebrated with a dance that drew ire from opponents and some teammates; his antics helped prompt the NFL to ban excessive individual celebrations in 1984 — the so-called Mark Gastineau Rule — which was officially relaxed in 2017, according to ESPN.

Gastineau, 69, told ESPN his sack dance was a payoff for hard work and that he loved every minute of it. “He might be a humble guy,” Gastineau said of Bailey. “I was humble. Actually, I wasn’t [he laughed], but I worked my ass off.”

Gastineau recorded 107.5 sacks in his career, including a 22-sack season in 1984 that stood as the single-season record for 17 years. He said he sees a “very bright future” for Bailey and praised the rookie’s performance against Cleveland, according to ESPN.

Bailey said in training camp that a sack is “literally probably the best feeling in the world” but simply chooses to skip celebrations. Gastineau also noted a practical upside: “The offensive linemen won’t be as apt to get mad, with him not dancing,” according to ESPN.