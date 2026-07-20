Mark Ogden’s Best XI from the 2026 World Cup

Spain defeated Argentina to claim the 2026 World Cup after a 39-day tournament that featured 48 teams and 104 matches. With the competition concluded, Mark Ogden assembled a Best XI that highlighted standout performers from a memorable summer of soccer.

In goal Ogden picked Vozinha of Cape Verde, a 40-year-old who kept a clean sheet against Spain and produced notable saves to deny Lionel Messi in a narrow loss to Argentina, performances that Ogden says made the keeper a World Cup legend.

The back four in Ogden’s XI included England’s Djed Spence, a surprise selection by Thomas Tuchel who replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold in the lineup and progressed to stronger displays culminating in a standout semifinal against Argentina. Spain supplied three defenders: 19-year-old Pau Cubarsí, who showed composure and continued in the final after a robust challenge from Enzo Fernández; Aymeric Laporte, who Ogden notes returned to form following moves from Manchester City to Al-Nassr and back to Spain with Athletic Club; and Marc Cucurella, who sealed a transfer to Real Madrid before the tournament and produced an “outstanding” World Cup.

Ogden’s midfield combined control and youth. Rodri of Manchester City was described as the world’s best in his defensive-orchestrator role, noted for rarely losing possession. Morocco’s 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi emerged as a breakout talent after committing his international future to Morocco rather than France, with his tournament ending in a quarterfinal defeat to Les Bleus.

The forward line and attacking midfield slots featured Lionel Messi, who Ogden says defied age by starring in his sixth World Cup at 39 and settling GOAT debates; England’s Jude Bellingham, who scored seven goals in the tournament; Kylian Mbappé, whose brace in the bronze medal game brought his total to 10 and earned him the Golden Boot; and Norway’s Erling Haaland, who matched Poland’s Grzegorz Lato’s 1974 record, according to Ogden’s selections.