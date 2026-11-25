Paul Jager purchased a Splash Sports Survivor World Championship entry for $133,000 on Friday, Nov. 20, then used it to pick the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. The Steelers’ loss eliminated that particular ticket’s chance at at least a share of the $21 million grand prize, Jager told ESPN.

Jager, an investor from Kansas City, Kansas who also dabbles in sports betting, remains active in the field. He currently holds six entries in Splash’s contest and two in Circa Sports’ Survivor competition, which features a prize pool exceeding $25 million this season, according to ESPN.

Splash launched a fully online contest this year with a built-in marketplace that allows users to buy and sell whole or partial entries, and has facilitated more than $4 million in transactions so far this season, the company said. Circa partnered with online platform Survivor Sweat to create its own official marketplace; Circa Sports director of operations Jeff Benson told ESPN that the partnership “has driven significantly more engagement and activity than in previous years.”

Contest strategy has shifted as players treat entries like tradable assets. Gabe Patgorski, a former Circa champion and founder of Survivor Atlas, described the format as more “portfolio-style” because there is no limit on entries. Splash co-founder and co-CEO TJ Ross told ESPN the marketplace lets contestants “turn any static entry … into a tradable asset” and has produced more activity than expected. The season features roughly 21 sextillion possible combinations and carries a $1,000 cost per entry, according to ESPN.

The early-season stretch of upsets intensified those dynamics. In the first seven weeks, favorites of seven points or greater lost eight games straight up — the first time since 1972 that each of the first seven weeks featured such an upset, according to ESPN Research. The results thinned fields dramatically: after Week 7 Circa Survivor had lost 97.4% of entries (24,357 of 25,017), and entering Week 12 the Circa Grandissimo $100,000-entry contest with a $7.7 million prize pool was down to three players from 77 starters, ESPN reported.