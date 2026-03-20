Marlins Option Lefty Braxton Garrett to Triple-A, Keep Janson Junk as Fifth Starter

The Miami Marlins have optioned left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville, a move that clarifies an important part of their early-season pitching plan. With Garrett headed to the minors, right-hander Janson Junk remains in position to serve as the club’s fifth starter. The decision underscores how the organization currently views its rotation depth and internal competition for starting roles.

Garrett, a former first-round pick, has been viewed as part of the Marlins’ long-term pitching core, and his move to Triple-A does not change that broader outlook. Being optioned gives the club flexibility with its active roster while allowing Garrett to continue working on his craft in a starting role with Jacksonville. In Triple-A, he is expected to maintain a regular turn in the rotation, stay stretched out, and refine his pitch mix and command against high-level competition. The option also preserves depth for later in the season, when injuries, performance, or scheduling demands often create opportunities for additional starting pitching.

Junk, a right-hander, remains in line to handle the fifth spot in the Marlins’ rotation. Holding onto that role suggests the team is comfortable with his readiness to face major league lineups and provide innings at the back end of the staff. As the No. 5 starter, his responsibilities will include giving the team competitive starts, working deep enough into games to protect the bullpen, and making adjustments as opponents see him more frequently. His presence rounds out a rotation that continues to be a focal point of the organization’s identity.

For the Marlins, the move reflects a broader approach that balances immediate major league needs with long-term development. By keeping Junk in the big league rotation and sending Garrett to Jacksonville, the club retains multiple starting options it can call upon as the season progresses. Garrett remains a viable candidate to rejoin the major league staff at a later date, depending on performance, health, and roster requirements. In the meantime, the Marlins will look to Junk to solidify the back of the rotation and contribute consistent outings as the team navigates the grind of a full season.