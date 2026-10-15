Martínez’s Manchester United future in doubt after public criticism of board

Lisandro Martínez’s future at Manchester United is uncertain after he publicly criticized the club’s board, Sky Sports reports. The 28-year-old defender’s contract runs through the summer, and there are significant doubts about whether United will offer a renewal as they plan a defensive overhaul.

United are considering new centre-backs and left-backs as part of a revamp, and Martínez’s recent comments have intensified questions over his place in those plans, according to Sky Sports. The Argentina international pushed for a move to Atlético Madrid last summer, but United did not receive an acceptable offer.

Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, TEAMtalk says. The 23-year-old has not hit the level expected since transferring from Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield last summer, and sources at the Allianz Arena believe he could be open to a return to the Bundesliga; discussions at Bayern remain exploratory rather than formal, TEAMtalk adds.

Tuttosport reports Juventus are targeting a striker in January and have identified AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and Atlético Madrid’s Alexander Sørloth as primary options. Luciano Spalletti is said to favour both forwards, with Balogun — who is 25 — expected to move in January after a proposed summer transfer to Everton collapsed amid a controversial medical; Balogun has also been left out of Monaco’s Conference League squad.

Liverpool have intensified interest in Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora, TEAMtalk reports, after the Mexico international turned 18 and became eligible to move abroad. Tijuana are asking about £30 million — a potential Liga MX record — and Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica have been linked, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are named among admirers. Separately, Nicolo Schira reports Arsenal, Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich are monitoring Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, with Brugge reportedly valuing him at €60 million after rejecting an earlier €30 million-plus-€5 million offer.