Mary Fowler unexpectedly withdrew from the Matildas squad for upcoming friendlies against Germany and Haiti earlier this week, prompting frustrated reaction across media and the wider community, according to the source. Fowler has been described in the report as being in strong form and fitness with Manchester City in England, and her withdrawal comes nine months before the Women’s World Cup with no public explanation provided.

The source notes concern about missed opportunities for Australia and coach Joe Montemurro, who has had limited time with the squad since his appointment last year. Commentators questioned the significance of the friendly window for team cohesion and preparation.

Tabloids and online commentary quickly advanced the notion that “personal circumstances” prompted Fowler’s decision. The source reports those outlets suggested she wanted to return to Australia to spend time with partner Nathan Cleary, who sustained a broken leg and was recovering from major surgery.

The piece cited in the source characterises much of the immediate coverage as judgemental, and it outlines Fowler’s own past statements about how football fits into her life. According to the source, Fowler has repeatedly described football as her job that comes with challenges and rewards, but has said it does not overshadow other priorities such as family, creativity and personal balance.

The source also recalls Fowler’s recovery from an ACL tear and notes that she has previously spoken about the difficult period that followed. The article raises the question of whether criticism aimed at Fowler is influenced by gender, suggesting a different public reaction might follow if a male player had made a similar decision.

Ultimately, the source calls for deeper interrogation of the expectations placed on athletes, particularly the Matildas, and asks the public to remember that players are people first.