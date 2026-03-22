Matt Fitzpatrick Clinches Valspar Championship With Closing Birdie

Matt Fitzpatrick secured the Valspar Championship with a decisive birdie on the 18th hole, closing out a 3-under-par 68 to win by a single stroke over David Lipsky. Standing over a putt from just inside 15 feet on the final green, Fitzpatrick calmly rolled it in to finish his round and the tournament in style, sealing his victory on the PGA Tour.

The narrow one-shot margin underscored how tight the competition was throughout the final round. Fitzpatrick’s 68 reflected a composed performance under pressure, combining steady ball-striking with timely putting. While specific scoring swings earlier in the round were not detailed, his ability to reach the 72nd hole with a chance to win outright highlighted the consistency of his play over the closing stretch.

Lipsky finished alone in second place, one stroke behind the champion. Though full details of his round were not provided, the final leaderboard indicates that he remained close enough to challenge until Fitzpatrick’s decisive birdie on the last hole. The one-shot gap between the two underscored how a single putt on the Copperhead Course’s demanding finishing hole ultimately determined the outcome.

Fitzpatrick’s closing birdie putt from just inside 15 feet was a pressure-packed moment typical of PGA Tour finishes. Converting from that range on the 18th at the Valspar Championship requires precise speed control and a confident stroke, particularly with the tournament on the line. His successful conversion not only delivered the victory but also capped a composed final round in which any mistake late could have opened the door for a playoff or a different champion.

With his 3-under 68, Fitzpatrick demonstrated the ability to finish strongly on a demanding course setup. The victory at the Valspar Championship adds another notable PGA Tour title to his résumé and reinforces his status as a player capable of closing out tournaments when the pressure is highest.