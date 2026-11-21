MANCHESTER, England — Mauricio Pochettino became the fourth person to sit in Manchester United’s revamped Carrington media theatre in 15 months on Friday, underscoring the ongoing turmoil at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement 13 years ago. The new head coach inherits the dual task of steadying the club after a rocky spell and eventually returning United to the top of English football.

Pochettino apologised for being late to his first news conference, saying he had wanted extra time on the training pitch before Sunday’s trip to Liverpool. He arrived in Manchester on Wednesday and was driven straight from the airport to the training ground, finished meetings around 7 p.m. and returned to his office to continue working.

He took charge of his first training session on Thursday — footage of which appeared online after an unauthorised drone flight — and held individual meetings with players that lasted more than three hours. He said he was surviving on “three or four hours” of sleep a night.

The schedule is congested: after Anfield, United face six games in 19 days. The packed run comes as Pochettino is parachuted into a midseason job with a side rooted in the relegation zone and with just one league win all season. “Sometimes you arrive in the middle and maybe players, you know, need something that you can provide,” he said.

Pochettino’s immediate priorities include repairing players’ confidence and restoring the feeling of winning. United sit 18th in the Premier League and face the prospect of a first relegation since 1974. “It’s normal when you don’t win games, the confidence starts going down, going down, going down,” he said.

Other tasks are defensive repair — the side conceded 15 goals in the past five games — and uniting a dressing room that at times appeared divided under Michael Carrick. Pochettino has been brought in partly for his high‑octane approach: in the past 13 completed Premier League seasons his teams have featured among the leaders for distance covered per game, while United rank 19th this season. Fulham, Arsenal and Ipswich top the distance stats this season; Liverpool and Manchester City are among the bottom three alongside United.