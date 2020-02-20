Mavericks News: Luka Doncic All-Star Appearance Praised By Coach & Teammate

While it was just eight points, four assists and a rebound in 17 minutes as a starter for Team LeBron, Luka Doncic was a presence on the court during the NBA All Star game this past Sunday night.

Perhaps the crown jewel in a league of stars young and old, everyone tuned in to watch Doncic. Whether you’re someone approaching their 40’s like me, or a fan of the younger generation; Doncic has something to offer everyone.

Despite the small stat line in a high scoring game, the action in Chicago didn’t end without him doing Luka things.

Now, his head coach and his sidekick are ranting and raving about it. Quotes from Rick Carlisle and Kristaps Porzingis come from the Dallas Fort Worth paper.

Carlisle, Porzingis praise ‘magical’ All-Star weekend for Luka Doncic as Mavs prepare for second half @CallieCaplan | #MFFLhttps://t.co/gq8iJ2XbE7 — SportsDayDFW (@SportsDayDFW) February 20, 2020

First, let’s start with Porzingis, who was not part of the festivities.

“It was awesome to see him out there. I asked him, and he said he was pretty tired this morning, so it’s a long weekend, especially when you don’t get those days off. But I’m sure he’ll get enough rest today and tomorrow and we’ll be ready to go.”

Even with all the basketball a great coach like Carlisle has seen, he still thought the Trae Young/Doncic half court shots were pretty special displays of talent.

“It’s a magical weekend and great players. They make magical highlights. It was really cool.”

The NBA is back tonight, and unfortunately Doncic and the Mavericks aren’t on the slate. However, they begin a second half push this weekend which could see them as a team no one wants to play if Doncic stays hot.