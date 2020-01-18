Mavericks News: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. Combine To Take Down Portland

Now improved to 27-15 on the season, the Dallas Mavericks took down the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening. Of course, Luka Doncic did his usual thing. With the final going 120-112 in favor of the Mavs – now 13-10 at home this season – Doncic treated his home fans to a treat.

He made a career-high eight three-pointers and scored 35 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic has a new career-high 8 three-pointers vs. Blazers

– Dirk Nowitzki's career-high was also 8 threes (2004 vs. Sonics) pic.twitter.com/FGTEf6VpKA — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 18, 2020

While it’s no surprise Doncic continued to put on an MVP worthy performance in his age-20 season, the guy who served as his running-mate for the night was a surprise. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 29 points, with five his own makes from long distance.

All of this helped to hold off a historic feat by Damian Lillard, who surpassed 14,000 career points. Notably, Lillard had 34 points in his own right. According to NBA.com/Stats, Lillard joins LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Durant as the only players in NBA history to reach this feat in his first 8 season in the NBA.

Damian Lillard has reached 14,000 career points tonight. He joins LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Durant as the only active players to reach that mark in their first 8 seasons in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/R4JpbVDvih — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 18, 2020

Speaking of Carmelo, he had 22 points in the losing effort to continue his solid season. The Trail Blazers fall to a disappointing 18-25 on the season.

As the NBA season makes it’s way to the trade deadline, Dallas seems primed to be a surprise playoff team. Barring something odd, they should be in. Which means we get Doncic on display to see what he can do in building a postseason legacy.

By then, he could have an MVP trophy in his hardware case.