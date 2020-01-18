in NBA

Mavericks News: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. Combine To Take Down Portland

New feat for Doncic on Friday night in big win

Now improved to 27-15 on the season, the Dallas Mavericks took down the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening. Of course, Luka Doncic did his usual thing. With the final going 120-112 in favor of the Mavs – now 13-10 at home this season – Doncic treated his home fans to a treat.

He made a career-high eight three-pointers and scored 35 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

While it’s no surprise Doncic continued to put on an MVP worthy performance in his age-20 season, the guy who served as his running-mate for the night was a surprise. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 29 points, with five his own makes from long distance.

All of this helped to hold off a historic feat by Damian Lillard, who surpassed 14,000 career points. Notably, Lillard had 34 points in his own right. According to NBA.com/Stats, Lillard joins LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Durant as the only players in NBA history to reach this feat in his first 8 season in the NBA.

Speaking of Carmelo, he had 22 points in the losing effort to continue his solid season. The Trail Blazers fall to a disappointing 18-25 on the season.

As the NBA season makes it’s way to the trade deadline, Dallas seems primed to be a surprise playoff team. Barring something odd, they should be in. Which means we get Doncic on display to see what he can do in building a postseason legacy.

By then, he could have an MVP trophy in his hardware case.

Written by Clint Evans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Astros Used Buzzers To Cheat, Arrest Warrant for OBJ, Mike Trout on HGH, and More! | GMS Podcast Episode 92