The Dallas Mavericks announced Thursday that “The Jam Box” pop-up concession stand will be at American Airlines Center exclusively for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, with the offering produced by Levy Restaurants.

Fans will be able to purchase a limited-edition sandwich of creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on white sourdough bread, the combination Cooper Flagg has been seen eating. The sandwiches will be priced at $3.20, a nod to Flagg’s No. 32. Only 320 sandwiches will be supplied; each will be handed out in a sandwich bag sealed with a sticker.

Distribution will take place while supplies last on the American Airlines Center’s main plaza level outside section 117. The Mavericks made the announcement ahead of the matchup with the Clippers as a tie-in to the rookie forward’s in-game habit.

Flagg, 19, has been spotted eating the combination on the bench and in news conferences this season. On Nov. 8 he said he was trying to put on weight and gain muscle, adding, “So those requirements I got to meet. I’m just trying to stay ahead of it. We got another game [on Nov. 9]. So just trying to get my calories and stay ahead of it and be ready for another one.” He clarified that he prefers smooth peanut butter and grape jelly, and noted he also likes a peanut butter and banana sandwich, sometimes with honey.

The rookie is averaging 24.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. After the PB&J trend grew attention, Flagg scored 43 points with 10 rebounds and six assists in a 125-122 win over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 9. He traveled to the postgame news conference without the sandwich and later posted an image of it from his car.

The practice of eating a sandwich before games has precedent in the league; Kevin Garnett ate one before a game during the Boston Celtics’ 2007-08 season and that moment evolved into a tradition adopted by other players. Now, Mavericks fans can get the sandwich themselves at Saturday’s game.