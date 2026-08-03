Maxx Crosby returns to Raiders camp at full intensity

HENDERSON, Nev. — Maxx Crosby’s first practice since December 2025 prompted the Las Vegas Raiders to proceed cautiously as the team monitored the All-Pro edge rusher following seven months of rehab from knee surgery. Coaches limited contact reminders despite Crosby being cleared to practice without restrictions.

Coach Klint Kubiak, defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and others approached Crosby before camp to urge him to dial back his usual ferocity and avoid unnecessary hits on quarterbacks. Crosby acknowledged the guidance, smiling that he received a “textbook full of rules” to follow and saying, “I practice one way. I know that I push the line, and sometimes I go over the line.”

On the second day of camp Crosby burst into the backfield, forcing quarterback Kirk Cousins to redirect before completing a pass to Brock Bowers. Crosby believed the play warranted a sack; Cousins did not. Regardless of the scoring decision, Crosby’s explosiveness drew attention from teammates who said he looked like he hadn’t missed a beat.

Linebacker Quay Walker said Crosby’s quickness and power stood out after the first-team period. “I don’t think you can really tell that he went through what he went through last year, honestly,” Walker said, noting he and Nakobe Dean talked about Crosby “flying” on the sideline.

Crosby underwent surgery in early January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and spent more than a month in a cast, then was off crutches in late February. He repeatedly maintained he was ahead of schedule during rehab and was ultimately cleared to practice without restrictions, a development that has increased optimism for the Raiders’ defense. Kubiak said Crosby can “ruin a play at any moment,” adding that coaches sometimes must account for him when installing plays in practice. The Ravens previously withdrew from a trade agreement citing knee concerns, but the Raiders remained confident in his availability.