Mayfield gets extension after self-imposed deadline, turns focus to season

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a three-year extension on Monday, capping a summer in which the quarterback set a self-imposed contract deadline that passed without the deal he had sought, sources said.

Mayfield has long described himself as someone who plays with a chip on his shoulder and bets on himself, and the situation this summer underscored that mentality. He told his agent, Tom Mills, not to pursue further discussions after his training-camp deadline expired unless he was “actually recognized” for his value, and sources said there had been no talks since the Buccaneers’ last offer on July 30.

The organization has said it does not want Mayfield to leave. General manager Jason Licht said during a preseason broadcast that he was “very optimistic about it,” and added, “He wants to play. He wants to prove to us that he is the franchise quarterback that we said that he was. So, we’ll just have to see how it plays out. I’ll never close the door on anything in the short term, but right now, he’s focused on football.” Four days later, Licht offered a more measured comment, saying the team respected Mayfield’s focus on the season and that he did not want to make predictions about what could happen.

Teammates have publicly backed Mayfield amid the contract backdrop. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs said, “I expect Baker to be Baker, and I expect him to lead us like he always does and I expect him to bring the best out of us,” adding, “I think he’s gonna play with his hair on fire.”

Mayfield’s competitive streak dates to his college years. Speaking to ESPN, his former Lake Travis High School coach Hank Carter recounted that after Texas Tech’s 2013 season finale he drove to Austin to confront the program about Mayfield’s scholarship status. Carter said Mayfield had started seven games, accounted for 15 touchdowns and was not offered a scholarship; Mayfield subsequently declared his intention to transfer to Oklahoma on Dec. 19, and the Sooners beat Alabama 45-31 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 3.