Mayfield learned of Buccaneers’ 3-year, $165M deal while watching Cars

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield said he did not learn about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ three-year, $165 million contract agreement until the evening before he signed, when his agent called while he was at a movie screening. “Apparently they engaged in talks last week that I did not know about until Monday about 6 p.m.,” Mayfield said, referencing agent Tom Mills and general manager Jason Licht.

Mayfield had told Mills and Licht that once he reported to training camp he was “done talking about it” until after the season, with a single caveat: “Unless something really changes — you can bring that to my attention. If you think I’ll actually be willing to agree to it, then bring it to my attention,” he said. Licht respected that stance but pursued one final effort after the team secured defensive tackle Vita Vea, who had requested a trade and staged a training camp hold-in.

According to Mayfield, Mills first texted, “Hey, I think I need to give you a call. I need to update you on something.” Mills then called while Mayfield was at a screening of the 20th anniversary release of the movie Cars with teammates and their children. “Step away from Lightning McQueen for a second to agree to that,” Mayfield said.

The sides had sparred over value. Mayfield and Mills believed the Buccaneers’ initial offers did not reflect his worth, while the team considered its last pre-camp proposal — two years and just north of $50 million, according to sources — to be close. When talks resumed, the club returned with a more competitive offer, according to a source.

Mayfield’s public discussion of contract details was a departure for the Buccaneers, who have not often had players air grievances internally, with the exception of Mike Evans in 2023. Though the negotiations caused friction inside One Buc, Licht praised Mayfield’s authenticity and passion, saying the team has allowed him to “be myself.” Mayfield said he still feels driven and has “so much to prove.”