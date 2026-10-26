Mbappé, Sophie Turner among best-dressed at 2026 Ballon d’Or

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday assembled soccer’s top figures at the London Palladium Theatre for the sport’s most prestigious individual awards. The 70th edition was held outside Paris for the first time, with London hosting the event to honor Sir Stanley Mathews, the competition’s first winner.

The Ballon d’Or is presented to the best men’s and women’s players of the previous season. Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé entered the night as the reigning men’s winner, while Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí was the previous women’s recipient.

A change of venue did not temper the red-carpet display. Tuxedos and understated ensembles were described as the night’s dominant looks, with a number of players and guests singled out among the best-dressed.

Notable names highlighted among the best fits included Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Ousmane Dembélé on the men’s side. Guests and figures from across the sport and entertainment world also appeared on the list, such as Sophie Turner, Ronaldo Nazario, Scarlett Camberos, Lucy Bronze, Jorja Smith, Luis Figo, Luis de la Fuente, Michael Owen and the duo Malik Scott and Kate Scott.

The ceremony combined football honors and a high-profile red carpet as attendees gathered to find out who would receive the individual awards for the previous season, while also marking the competition’s milestone 70th edition in a new host city.