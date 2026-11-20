Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy publicly criticised the Football Kenya Federation for what he described as delayed payments and poor logistics surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, while acknowledging that he did not come across well during a post-match news conference after Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to South Africa in Nairobi. The two teams had drawn 2-2 in the reverse fixture in Johannesburg on Nov. 13.

McCarthy said players were owed money by the federation and that the situation nearly prompted a strike before payments were made. He added that his technical staff had gone several months without being paid on time and that he had previously warned, in an interview with SportyTV, that FIFA and CAF could be asked to intervene.

He listed a number of logistical problems during the camp, saying the squad was unable to travel together from Johannesburg to Nairobi after the first leg, that accommodation fell below expected standards, that meals did not always meet nutritional requirements and that the team once lacked a working bus to return from training.

The coach attracted criticism for a comment in Tuesday’s press conference that questioned whether his online critics were eating enough; he said that remark came across as glib amid global food concerns. In a later Instagram post, McCarthy thanked supporters for their backing, said emotions had run high and acknowledged that some of his points after the final whistle did not come across as intended.

McCarthy defended his players, noting they competed well against a South African side he said was 67 places higher in the FIFA rankings and had reached the last 32 of the World Cup a few months earlier. He said individual errors were costly, insisted he was not making excuses, and urged work with the federation to resolve issues so the team can prepare properly for AFCON 2027. He also pushed back against allegations directed at assistant coach Moeneeb Josephs and referenced a contrasting account from Kenya international Mohamed Bajaber.