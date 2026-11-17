PITTSBURGH — After a 38-18 loss on Sunday night, Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen offered a pair of paths forward for the team: examine individual mistakes and rebound, or keep sliding. Queen said most players were looking inward at where they could have been better and how to “stop the bleeding.”

Coach Mike McCarthy took the same stance on Monday, saying the defeat should be treated as a single setback. He added that the loss is part of the season’s journey but “needs to be one game,” and said the team will prepare for a Week 11 trip to Philadelphia with that outlook. The game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Steelers face a difficult environment in Philadelphia, where they have not won a regular-season game since 1965. McCarthy’s teams historically have struggled to rebound from lopsided losses: he is 8-15 following defeats by 20 points or more, including a 2-8 mark in Dallas. By contrast, the Steelers went 12-2 in such rebound games under former coach Mike Tomlin.

Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati was lopsided across the board. Pittsburgh was outgained by 262 yards, the largest margin against the club in nearly 30 years. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers began with a career-worst eight incompletions before connecting with tight end Darnell Washington late in the second quarter. The team’s edge rushers recorded no quarterback pressures or sacks on Joe Burrow, while Rodgers took three sacks and was hit six times.

The defeat denied the Steelers an opportunity to bolster a 6-2 start and to validate recent roster decisions, including bringing back Rodgers this offseason and standing pat at the trade deadline. Pittsburgh had beaten Cincinnati 30-27 seven weeks earlier and entered the matchup with other positives — McCarthy is 12-6 after bye weeks and teams coming off a bye had been unbeaten against opponents that played in an international game the previous week — but the performance in Cincinnati left players calling for accountability.

Left tackle Troy Fautanu said there was “no real excuse” for the showing and called for improvement. The organization plans to return to the introspection and fundamentals it emphasized after earlier losses this season as it seeks a response on the road in Week 11.