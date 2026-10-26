McCarthy’s start boosts Giants; 49ers hit by injuries in Week 7

The NFL again produced surprises in Week 7, with the Falcons handing the 49ers their first loss, the Steelers and Browns each sitting at 5-2 and J.J. McCarthy winning on the road for the Giants, according to the Week 7 overreactions column.

McCarthy, acquired from the Vikings about a month earlier, made his first start for New York in Houston after a relief outing the prior week in which he threw for 243 fourth-quarter yards. In Houston he completed 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards with no turnovers, and coaches noted there were no procedural penalties or glaring errors, the column said.

The Giants’ run game produced 188 yards on 34 carries, and the overtime sequence featured a 42-yard run by Cam Skattebo that put New York in field-goal range before Devin Singletary followed with a 30-yard touchdown run. The team sits at 4-2-1 and will carry at least a 1.5-game lead in the NFC East into Week 8, the column added.

On the verdict, the column deemed it “not an overreaction” to view McCarthy as capable of leading the Giants to the playoffs, noting coach John Harbaugh’s impact in his first season, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s game plan and that the Giants are the current betting favorite to win their division.

The 49ers were without receiver Mike Evans in Week 7 after an Achilles injury left him unable to play, and Deebo Samuel Sr. was also out. With those absences, Brock Purdy targeted Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks a combined 14 times in the game, the column reported.

The column also highlighted defensive contributions for New York, noting edge rusher Abdul Carter dominated the second half and cornerback Deonte Banks effectively shadowed Nico Collins.