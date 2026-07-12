McGregor’s UFC 329 injury clouds prospects of another comeback

According to ESPN coverage, Conor McGregor suffered a right-leg injury on his first move toward Max Holloway in the UFC 329 main event. McGregor landed awkwardly while attempting a flying kick, recovered only to fall to the canvas seconds later, and the fight was stopped. He left Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena with a limp amid widespread questions about what happened.

UFC CEO Dana White said in the postfight news conference his team was “assuming a blown ACL.” ESPN writer Brett Okamoto noted McGregor turns 38 in three days and has a history of significant lower-body injuries, including a prior torn ACL, a broken left leg in July 2021 and a broken toe that forced a 2024 fight cancellation.

Leading into UFC 329, McGregor released little footage of his preparations and largely closed off his gym, the report said. McGregor has denied he was injured prior to the fight. Okamoto wrote that the mechanics of the opening sequence suggested an older athlete revved up for a high-octane kick that his body could not support under the moment’s stress.

Okamoto added that Saturday represented the worst-case scenario for McGregor and that, if he elects to fight again, convincing the public will be an uphill task. The writer recommended McGregor thoroughly document his recovery and rehabilitation to give fans and stakeholders reason to believe his body can handle another return.

ESPN writers Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale and Jeff Wagenheim also highlighted other moments from UFC 329. Paddy Pimblett submitted Benoît Saint Denis in 52 seconds in the co-main event, a result that the report said largely erased the aftertaste of Pimblett’s January loss to Justin Gaethje. The writers also praised the debut of Gable Steveson, saying he could soon be a major player in the heavyweight division.