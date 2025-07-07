McLaren Wins British GP 2025

McLaren Triumphs at British GP 2025, Sauber Makes Surprise Podium

July 7, 2025 – Silverstone Circuit — In front of a roaring home crowd, Lando Norris and McLaren delivered a stunning performance to win the 2025 British Grand Prix, bringing the team’s first victory at Silverstone since 2008. But it was Sauber that stole the headlines with a shocking podium finish that left the paddock buzzing.

Race Highlights and Final Podium

Lando Norris (McLaren) – Winner Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – P2 Nico Hulkenberg(Sauber) – P3

Rain played a factor early, but clear skies in the latter half allowed McLaren’s strategy to shine. Norris took the lead after a pit-stop under virtual safety car conditions and never looked back. Meanwhile, Hulkenberg held off Lewis Hamilton in the final laps to secure a historic podium for Sauber.

Championship Implications

This win narrows the gap between Max Verstappen and Norris in the Drivers’ Championship. Red Bull’s poor tire management saw Verstappen finish 5th, while Ferrari stays in strong contention for the Constructors’ title.

Fan Reactions and What’s Next

The British fans erupted in celebration for Norris’ home win, while Hulkenberg’s maiden podium was met with emotional scenes in the Sauber garage. Next up: the high-speed Hungarian Grand Prix, where Ferrari and McLaren will look to continue their surge.

