McTominay strike sends in-form Napoli up to second in Serie A

Cagliari 0-1 Napoli (Mar 20, 2026) Game Analysis – ESPN Skip to main content Skip to navigation ESPN NFL NFL NBA NBA NCAAM NCAAM NCAAW NCAAW MLB MLB NHL NHL Soccer Soccer More Sports More Sports Watch Watch Fantasy Fantasy Where to Watch Search Cagliari v Napoli 2025-26 Italian Serie A Cagliari Cagliari CAG 7-9-14 , 30 PTS 0 7-9-14 , 30 PTS FT Napoli Napoli NAP 19-5-6 , 62 PTS 1 19-5-6 , 62 PTS Scott McTominay – 2' Summary Report Commentary Statistics Line-Ups McTominay goal takes in-form Napoli up to 2nd in Serie A By Associated Press Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 04:06 pm Facebook Facebook Messenger Twitter Email CAGLIARI, Italy — Napoli won at Cagliari 1-0 and moved into second place in Serie A on Friday. A Scott McTominay goal after just 90 seconds proved to be decisive in a game the visitor dominated. The Scotland international tapped in a loose ball after a cross from the right fell at his feet, and the lead was never challenged by a side that did not have a shot on target in the entire match. Scott McTominay's goal was enough for Napoli to bear Cagliari on Friday. Enrico Locci/Getty Images It was the fourth win in a row for Antonio Conte’s men. The win lifted Napoli two points above third-placed AC Milan , which plays Torino on Saturday. League leader Inter Milan is at Fiorentina on Sunday. Cagliari’s winless league run was extended to seven games dating to the end of January. It remained in 15th place, but with only eight rounds remaining it could easily be dragged into the relegation battle. It was six points above the drop zone with the five teams below it all having a game in hand. In another piece of good news for Conte, Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne played 90 minutes for the first time since injuring a hamstring last October. Game Information Unipol Domus 1:30 PM , March 20, 2026 Coverage : Paramount+ Cagliari , Italy Referees : Maurizio Mariani Italian Serie A Standings Team GP W D L GD P Internazionale 29 22 2 5 +42 68 Napoli 30 19 5 6 +16 62 AC Milan 29 17 9 3 +23 60 Como 29 15 9 5 +26 54 Juventus 29 15 8 6 +23 53 AS Roma 29 16 3 10 +16 51 Atalanta 29 12 11 6 +13 47 Bologna 29 12 6 11 +4 42 Lazio 29 10 10 9 +1 40 Sassuolo 29 11 5 13 -4 38 Udinese 29 10 6 13 -9 36 Parma 29 8 10 11 -15 34 Genoa 29 8 9 12 -4 33 Torino 29 9 6 14 -18 33 Cagliari 30 7 9 14 -11 30 Fiorentina 29 6 10 13 -9 28 Lecce 29 7 6 16 -18 27 Cremonese 29 5 9 15 -21 24 Pisa 29 2 12 15 -26 18 Hellas Verona 29 3 9 17 -29 18 Full Table Serie A News McTominay goal takes in-form Napoli up to 2nd in Serie A A Scott McTominay goal saw Napoli win 1-0 at Cagliari to move into second place in Serie A on Friday. Barcelona eye move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni – sources Barcelona are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni but are also debating other options internally, club sources have told ESPN. A back three isn't always defensive: It might be just what your team needs Using a back three is not automatically a cue to sit back and defend, it can be a bold and innovative shape. Here's why. All Serie A News Terms of Use Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads EU Privacy Rights Cookie Policy Manage Privacy Preferences © ESPN Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.