Merino decisive as Spain beat Belgium 2-1; ESPN player ratings

Spain advanced to the World Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Belgium, as Mikel Merino came off the bench to score the late winner after pouncing on a Senne Lammens goalkeeping error, according to ESPN.

ESPN awarded manager Luis De La Fuente an 8 for his substitutions, singling out the introduction of Merino as decisive. The report noted De La Fuente’s earlier changes, his decision to leave Pedri out of the starting XI and that Fabián Ruiz repaid the faith before being replaced later in the match.

Goalkeeper Unai Simón received a 5 from ESPN after a below-par first half. The assessment said he failed to save the only shot on target, was off with his long-range passing — hampering Spain’s usual shift upfield — and made a rash charge from goal late that nearly cost his team.

Defensively, Spain were graded positively overall. Right-back Pedro Porro earned a 7 for his activity going forward and defensive work against Jérémy Doku, while Aymeric Laporte was also rated 7 for using his passing range and making a decisive interception following Simón’s error. Pau Cubarsí was given a 6 for a mixed performance that included incisive passing but some aerial and disciplinary lapses, and Marc Cucurella received a 7 for his width and forward forays.

In midfield and attack, Rodri stood out with an 8 as the engine of Spain’s play, per ESPN. Fabián Ruiz was rated 7 after scoring the opener but faded in the second half; Dani Olmo (6) and Álex Baena (6) showed early promise before losing influence. Lamine Yamal was marked 6 for causing issues for Belgium but lacking end product, and Mikel Oyarzabal was given a 5 for limited threat up front.

ESPN concluded that while Spain are not yet operating at full fluency, their defensive solidity and attacking quality make them a formidable opponent as the tournament progresses.