Messi cross finds Martínez as Argentina beat England 2-1

Argentina defeated England 2-1 at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on Wednesday to reach the World Cup final, according to the match report. The victory sets up a final against Spain at New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) on Sunday.

The first half was physical and cagey, with 11 fouls in the opening 24 minutes and a combined expected goals (xG) of just 0.08 at halftime, according to the match report. Chances were scarce until the second half, when Julián Álvarez produced Argentina’s first clear opportunity.

England struck first after the break when Anthony Gordon ghosted past his marker at the back post to convert a Morgan Rogers cross. The Three Lions then adopted a more defensive posture, which invited sustained pressure from Argentina, according to the match report.

Argentina levelled after a header from Alexis Mac Allister struck the post, and Enzo Fernández equalised with a long-range strike from outside the box, according to the match report. As England continued with a back five, Lionel Messi repeatedly supplied dangerous crosses, the most decisive of which was guided onto the head of Lautaro Martínez to put Argentina ahead.

The match report assessed England’s performance as solid value for their earlier lead but criticised the change in approach after they went ahead. Manager Thomas Tuchel was given a rating of 4 out of 10, with the report saying his decision to switch to a back five — bringing on Ezri Konsa for Anthony Gordon in the 72nd minute — contributed to England ceding control.

Individual player notes for England in the match report included Jordan Pickford earning a 6 for several key saves; Anthony Gordon rated 8 for the opener before being substituted; Elliot Anderson given 7 for midfield work; and lower marks for defenders Marc Guéhi and John Stones, each assessed as 4, with Djed Spence and Reece James receiving middling scores.