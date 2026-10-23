Messi Cup 2026: Dates, teams, format and how to watch in the UK

The second edition of the Messi Cup runs from Oct. 25 until Nov. 1 in Miami, Florida, bringing youth players from a number of the world’s biggest clubs to compete, according to ESPN. The tournament was founded by Lionel Messi and his production company, 525 Rosario, after an inaugural event in Miami last December.

ESPN describes the Messi Cup as an international U16 competition featuring 16 clubs and 48 matches. The teams are split into four groups of four for group play, after which all clubs progress to playoff divisions. The top two teams from each group enter the Copa Oro bracket while the third- and fourth-placed sides move into the Copa Plata division; both divisions include quarterfinals, semifinals and placement matches to determine every position.

Several clubs return from the first edition, including Inter Miami, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, River Plate, Inter Milan, Newell’s Old Boys and Atlético Madrid, according to ESPN. New entrants for the expanded second edition are Arsenal, Ajax, Benfica, Palmeiras, Boca Juniors, Independiente del Valle, Flamengo and UE Cornellà.

Group-stage action takes place from Sunday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Opening-day fixtures on Oct. 25 include Independiente del Valle vs. Inter Miami, Ajax vs. Inter Milan, Barcelona vs. Palmeiras and Atlético Madrid vs. Benfica, ESPN reports. Quarterfinals for both Copa Oro and Copa Plata are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, followed by a rest day on Oct. 29.

Placement matches for fifth through eighth in Copa Oro and 13th through 16th in Copa Plata are set for Friday, Oct. 30, with both divisions’ semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 31 and the tournament concluding on Sunday, Nov. 1, according to ESPN. Viewers in the UK and Europe will be able to watch the Messi Cup on Disney+, ESPN adds.