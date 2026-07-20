Messi faltered in World Cup final, but career achievements remain towering

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Lionel Messi was in tears after Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain, a display the report described as regretful and possibly farewell as he left MetLife Stadium.

The report noted Messi was largely peripheral in the final: he did not register his first shot until the 117th minute, finished with 54 touches in 120 minutes, created no chances for a teammate and had just one shot — the late effort — in the entire match.

Those numbers contrasted with an otherwise remarkable tournament in which he “belied his age of 39,” scoring eight goals and helping Argentina reach the final, including a memorable hat-trick against Algeria in the first group game, according to the report.

Across 207 international appearances, Messi has amassed 125 goals and 68 assists, the report said. His most recent assist came as a cross for Lautaro Martínez to head the game-winner in Argentina’s 2-1 semifinal victory against England in Atlanta.

The report placed the final in broader context, noting Spain’s team extended an unbeaten run to 38 games — a new men’s world record — and described Spain’s approach as controlled and methodical, in contrast with Argentina’s path to the final, which the report characterized as driven by chaos, passion and perseverance.

Messi’s international career has included earlier low points and recoveries. The report recalled his 2016 retirement announcement in the same New Jersey stadium after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile on penalties — his fourth defeat in a major final — and his reversal of that decision a month later. Subsequent wins include the 2021 Copa America, which ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for major international honors, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he scored seven goals and registered three assists, achievements the report said cemented his standing as a successor to Diego Maradona.