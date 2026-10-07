Messi nets penalty in farewell as Argentina beat Benin 3-0

Lionel Messi scored in his final appearance for Argentina as the hosts beat Benin 3-0 in Buenos Aires, according to ESPN. The 39-year-old had been invited to participate in the friendly to celebrate his career after announcing his retirement from international football following Argentina’s World Cup final defeat, and members of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad were also invited.

Centre-back Nicolás Otamendi opened the scoring shortly after the interval before Nico Paz doubled the lead. Messi sealed the result with a penalty in the 71st minute, sending the spot-kick into the roof of the net, according to ESPN.

The match also marked the end of an era in statistical terms. According to ESPN, Messi finishes his international career with 208 senior caps — the most in Argentina history — and 126 goals, also a national record. He is the only player to have started three World Cup finals.

The game featured several notable moments before the goals. Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou denied Messi seven minutes in and Aiyegun Tosin volleyed wide for the visitors. Messi had other chances in the first half and was off target in the 33rd minute, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez kept out a Junior Olaitan effort before the break, according to ESPN.

The opening goal came three minutes after the restart when Otamendi reacted after Benin failed to clear a Messi corner. Dandjinou later saved an Enzo Fernández header before Paz doubled Argentina’s lead from the edge of the area in the 61st minute, according to ESPN. The penalty that produced Messi’s final goal followed a challenge by Tamimou Ouorou on Agustín Giay; Dandjinou denied Leonel Flores late on, and Messi bid the crowd an emotional goodbye at full time.