Messi’s commemorative Argentina jersey unveiled for final match

Lionel Messi will close his international career at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on Oct. 6 when Argentina meet Benin in a friendly that will mark the forward’s final appearance for the national team. The 39-year-old Inter Miami player announced his decision to retire from international soccer in late August.

All 85,000 tickets for the match were reportedly purchased within two hours of going on sale, according to TNT Sports Argentina, underscoring the demand for a farewell in front of a packed home crowd.

Adidas has released details of a bespoke Argentina shirt Messi will wear for the occasion. The jersey uses the national sky blue and white stripes and features prominent gold accents, including the Sun of May applied to both the front and back. Messi’s personal “M” emblem replaces the Adidas badge on the chest, while his name and the No. 10 are presented in gold.

Additional commemorative touches include Messi’s name set within a sun-shaped stamp at the back of the neck with laurel branches. The design will be paired with matching white-and-gold custom boots for the match. Messi previewed the bespoke kit on Instagram with a short clip of him hanging the shirt and the caption: “One last match. A jersey for a lifetime.”

Oct. 6 will be Messi’s 208th and final cap for Argentina, and he will have one last opportunity to increase his total of 125 senior international goals. The special kit serves as a bookend to a 21-year run in which he helped Argentina to two Copa América titles and a FIFA World Cup during a three-year stretch from 2021 to 2024.